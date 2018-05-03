Killing: Popular Evangelist, Uma Ukpai recommends 200 days fasting for Christians — Nigeria Today

Killing: Popular Evangelist, Uma Ukpai recommends 200 days fasting for Christians

Popular Evangelist, Rev Uma Ukpai has said that the only solution to the recent upsurge of killing of Christians in parts of Northern Nigeria by alleged herdsmen is for believers in the country to sacrifice their food for 200 days and pray against the carnage. Ukpai, who is the founder of the 48-year-old Uma Ukpai […]

Killing: Popular Evangelist, Uma Ukpai recommends 200 days fasting for Christians

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

