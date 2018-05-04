 Killings: Benue lawmaker decries increasing number of widows, orphans — Nigeria Today
Killings: Benue lawmaker decries increasing number of widows, orphans

Posted on May 4, 2018 in News | 0 comments

Mrs Ngohemba Agaigbe, a member of the Benue Assembly, has decried the increasing number of widows and orphans in the society, due largely to the incessant killings across the country. Agaigbe said in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Makurdi on Friday, that due to the untimely demise of their breadwinners, […]

