Killings: Ebonyi Deputy governor, speaker on war part over communal crisis — Nigeria Today

Killings: Ebonyi Deputy governor, speaker on war part over communal crisis

Ebonyi State deputy governor, Barr. Kalechi Igwe yesterday clashed with the speaker of the state house of assembly, Mr. Francis Ogbonnaya Nwifuru resulting from a communal crisis that ensued between Ikwo and Izzi local government areas, where many lives were lost and houses razed. Barr. Igwe hails from Ikwo LGA, while Nwifuru is from Izzi […]

Killings: Ebonyi Deputy governor, speaker on war part over communal crisis

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

