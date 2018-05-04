Killings: Ebonyi Deputy governor, speaker on war part over communal crisis — Nigeria Today

Killings: Ebonyi Deputy governor, speaker on war part over communal crisis
Ebonyi State deputy governor, Barr. Kalechi Igwe yesterday clashed with the speaker of the state house of assembly, Mr. Francis Ogbonnaya Nwifuru resulting from a communal crisis that ensued between Ikwo and Izzi local government areas, where many lives were lost and houses razed. Barr. Igwe hails from Ikwo LGA, while Nwifuru is from Izzi […]
