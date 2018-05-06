Killings: I Can No Longer Celebrate Mass With Peace Of Mind – Catholic Bishop — Nigeria Today

Killings: I Can No Longer Celebrate Mass With Peace Of Mind – Catholic Bishop

The Catholic Bishop of Enugu Diocese, Most Rev Dr Callistus Chukwuma Onaga, has expressed grave concerns over the state of security of the country. He made this known in an interview with The Sun published on Sunday. According to him, Nigeria is “sitting on a keg of gunpowder” which may come everyone if not immediately […]

The post Killings: I Can No Longer Celebrate Mass With Peace Of Mind – Catholic Bishop appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

