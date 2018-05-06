Killings in Nigeria: Expect more protests from Christians – CAN tells Buhari — Nigeria Today

Killings in Nigeria: Expect more protests from Christians – CAN tells Buhari
President of the Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, Rev. Samson Ayokunle, has informed the Federal Government to expect more protests from the Christian community against killings in the country. Ayokunle, who was speaking on the success of the nationwide protest held last week across churches in Nigeria, hailed the media for being transparent. He explained […]
