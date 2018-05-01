Kim Kardashian releases more n#de photos on Instagram (+18) — Nigeria Today

Kim Kardashian releases more n#de photos on Instagram (+18)

Kim is going all out to promote her new perfume and no one can say she hasn’t caught their attention, what with the way she’s been sharing photos of her naked body.

The mother-of-three has now released more naked photos to promote her fragrance KKW Body which she dubbed “a narcotic elixir.”

She captioned the explicit photos: “KKW BODY is NOW AVAILABLE on KKWFRAGRANCE.COM!

“This fragrance has one of my favorite florals Jasmine in it with a rich Sandlewood and Amber! It has sweet and musky notes like peach and rose too! #KKWBODY.”

