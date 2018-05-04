 King Goodwill Zwelithini wants the University of Zululand renamed after his father - Business Day — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

King Goodwill Zwelithini wants the University of Zululand renamed after his father – Business Day

Posted on May 4, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


Business Day

Learn how to make money online. Click here

King Goodwill Zwelithini wants the University of Zululand renamed after his father
Business Day
Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini has questioned why the University of Zululand has not been renamed after his father‚ Cyprian Bhekuzulu Nyangayezizwe kaSolomon‚ who was instrumental in its development more than 50 years ago. Delivering his address on
Twitter reacts to King Goodwill Zwelithini's budget increaseIndependent Online
Mabuza sings King Goodwill Zwelithini's praisesNews24
King Goodwill Zwelithini slams university that gave him honorary doctorateeNCA

all 9 news articles »

 

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.