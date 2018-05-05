 Kissing Seyi Shay got me aroused, Vector admits - The Punch — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Kissing Seyi Shay got me aroused, Vector admits – The Punch

Posted on May 5, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments


The Punch

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Kissing Seyi Shay got me aroused, Vector admits
The Punch
Ademola Olonilua([email protected]). Vector is unarguably one of the best rap artistes in Africa. However, when it comes to the make-believe world, he is still a greenhorn. The rap artiste bagged his first movie deal with Biola Alabi Media's Lara
Seyi Shay: From Music To Movie SuperstardomIndependent Newspapers Limited

all 3 news articles »

 

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.