Kogi APC crisis deepens as Audu/Faleke opt out of congresses — Nigeria Today

Kogi APC crisis deepens as Audu/Faleke opt out of congresses

Members of the Audu/Faleke Political Organisation in Kogi State have opted out of the forthcoming congresses of the All Progressives Congress (APC), according to statement issued in Lokoja on Thursday. Mr Duro Meseko, the organisation’s Director, Media and Publicity, signed the statement. Meseko said the group was abandoning the congresses because Gov. Yahaya Bello had […]

The post Kogi APC crisis deepens as Audu/Faleke opt out of congresses appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

