Kogi APC crisis deepens as Audu/Faleke opt out of congresses — Nigeria Today

Kogi APC crisis deepens as Audu/Faleke opt out of congresses
Members of the Audu/Faleke Political Organisation in Kogi State have opted out of the forthcoming congresses of the All Progressives Congress (APC), according to statement issued in Lokoja on Thursday. Mr Duro Meseko, the organisation’s Director, Media and Publicity, signed the statement. Meseko said the group was abandoning the congresses because Gov. Yahaya Bello had […]
The post Kogi APC crisis deepens as Audu/Faleke opt out of congresses appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.
Learn how to make money online. Click here
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!