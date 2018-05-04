 Kogi CJ orders Melaye back to Abuja — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Kogi CJ orders Melaye back to Abuja

Posted on May 4, 2018 in News, Politics | 0 comments

The Kogi High Court sitting in Lokoja on Friday varied a Senior Magistrate Court’s order and remanded Sen. Dino Melaye at the National Hospital, Abuja under the custody and supervision of the police. The Chief Judge of Kogi State, Justice Nasir Ajanah gave the interim order in his ruling on two motions filed by the […]

Learn how to make money online. Click here

The post Kogi CJ orders Melaye back to Abuja appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.