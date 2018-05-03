 Kogi court orders remand of Dino Melaye in prison — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Kogi court orders remand of Dino Melaye in prison

Posted on May 3, 2018 in Crime | 0 comments

Embattled Senator Dino Melaye was on Thursday ordered to be remanded in prison custody by a Senior Magistrate Court, sitting in Lokoja, Kogi State, till June 11. This was after the senator was arraigned on a seven-count charges bordering on criminal conspiracy and unlawful possession of prohibited firearms, kidnapping, armed robbery and murder, political thuggery among others, before Mr. Suleyman Abdullahi of the Senior Magistrate Court 2.

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.