 Kogi First Lady, Rashida Yahaya Bello Hosts Tobi And Alex In Abuja — Nigeria Today
Kogi First Lady, Rashida Yahaya Bello Hosts Tobi And Alex In Abuja

Posted on May 4, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments

The First lady of kogi state Her Excellency Rashida Yahaya Bello hosted ex-bbnaija housemates, Tobi and Alex. Alex shared some photos of the visit with the first lady on Instagram page and wrote;

Quote
Today, I met a definition of beauty. A scarce one at that because she is beautiful at heart. First lady of kogi state Her Excellency Rashida Yahaya Bello @rashidayahayabello thanks for your invitation and warm welcome. You are really a mother. Happy belated birthday.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

