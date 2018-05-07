 Korede Bello – Sote (Prod By Babyfresh) — Nigeria Today
Korede Bello – Sote (Prod By Babyfresh)

Posted on May 7, 2018 in Music | 0 comments

Supreme Mavin Dynasty singer “Korede Bello” joins up the list of consistent artists as he follows up his well accepted hit number “Work It” with new Babyfresh produced song “Sote“. This is not any short of Korede Bello’s standard…Listen and Share Your Opinion. DOWNLOAD

