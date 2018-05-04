Kremlin says still waiting for US talks to set up Putin-Trump summit - Yahoo News — Nigeria Today

Kremlin says still waiting for US talks to set up Putin-Trump summit – Yahoo News
|
Yahoo News
|
Kremlin says still waiting for US talks to set up Putin-Trump summit
Yahoo News
FILE PHOTO: Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov attends an awarding ceremony at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia April 6, 2018. Alexander Zemlianichenko/Pool via REUTERS. More. MOSCOW (Reuters) – The Kremlin said on Friday it was still waiting for substantive …
Learn how to make money online. Click here
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!