Kuje LG boss escapes death from cutlass wielding hoodlums + photos — Nigeria Today

Kuje LG boss escapes death from cutlass wielding hoodlums + photos
FEMI IPAYE/ABUJA Mr. Abdulahi Galadima, the Chairman of Kuje Area Council of Federal Capital Territory was lucky to escape death on Thursday as hoodlums armed with cutlasses and other dangerous weapons descended on him after an All Progressives Council, APC stakeholders meeting held at the Kuje township hall. The meeting was held to prepare preparing grounds for Saturday’s ward congresses of the party.
