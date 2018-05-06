Kwankwaso-backed faction speaks as Kano APC holds parallel congresses — Nigeria Today

Kwankwaso-backed faction speaks as Kano APC holds parallel congresses
The faction of the All Progressives Congress, APC, backed by former governor of Kano, Rabiu Kwankwaso, on Saturday held parallel ward congresses in all the 440 wards in the state. The chairman loyal to the Senator, Umar Doguwa, told Daily Nigerian that the congresses went “smoothly without any hitch”. He said their congresses were monitored […]
