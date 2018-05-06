Kwara APC lauds peaceful conduct ward congress, tasks new excos — Nigeria Today

Kwara APC lauds peaceful conduct ward congress, tasks new excos

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kwara State has congratulated the newly-elected party executives in the 193 wards of the state.

The party in a statement released on Sunday by Sulyman Buhari, its publicity secretary, also urged the new party officials to immediately settle down and face the task of mobilising electorate for the 2019 general elections.

According to Buhari, the leadership of APC in the state was satisfied with the fact that “Kwara APC remains a benchmark for inclusive and participatory democracy in Nigeria.

“Meanwhile, before the ward congress, we assured party members of level playing ground. We strictly adhered to the assurance and also ensured that the entire process was fair and credible.

“The party commends all party members for the impressive turn out and their peaceful conduct before, during and after the ward congress.

“Furthermore, the party acknowledges the commendable roles played by all security agencies in Kwara state to maintain peace and orderliness before, during and after the ward congress.

“Kwara APC remains united and formidable under the leadership and guidance of the Senate President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Abubakar Bukola Saraki, CON. The contributions of our leader towards the success of the ward congresses cannot be quantified. We shall continue to stand by our leader through thick and thin,” the statement said.

SIKIRAT SHEHU, Ilorin

