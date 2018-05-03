Kwara urges civil servants to engage in alternative source of income — Nigeria Today

Kwara urges civil servants to engage in alternative source of income

The Kwara Government, says the civil service does not prohibit civil servants from engaging in alternative source of income, as long as it does not affect their primary assignments.

Mrs Susan Modupe, the state Head of Service ( HoS ) made this clarification on Thursday during an interactive session with the female civil servants in the state.

She explained that the import of the interaction with the civil servants was to instill in them the knowledge of savings and investment culture.

According to her, this will prepare them for unforeseen future circumstances.

Also speaking at the event, Mr Lekan Rotimi, a Resource Person, told the women that civil service law does not prohibit workers from having alternative source of income.

Rotimi, the Director of Ministries, Departments and Agencies, Kwara Inland Revenue ( KWIR ), said a survey recently carried out, revealed that only one per cent of retirees would not become dependent after service.

He, therefore, urged them to abstain from uneconomic lifestyles of extravagant spending and engage in productive ventures.

The director advised them to boost their active income to reduce spending and live within their means.

