Kwese Premier League New Season Dunks Off May 6 — Nigeria Today

Kwese Premier League New Season Dunks Off May 6

Posted on May 1, 2018 in Sports | 0 comments

Tijjani Umar-led Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBBF) has finalised preparation for the commencement of the 2018 Kwese Premier Basketball League season on May 6 with the inauguration of a League Management Board (LMB). The LMB headed by FIBA’s ambassador and former captain of D’Tigers, Mr Olumide Oyedeji, are to pilot the affairs of the Nigerian Basketball […]

The post Kwese Premier League New Season Dunks Off May 6 appeared first on Leadership Newspaper.

This post was syndicated from Leadership Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

