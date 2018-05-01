Lady Cries Profusely As Speeding Vehicle Crushes Her Little Child - Photos — Nigeria Today

Lady Cries Profusely As Speeding Vehicle Crushes Her Little Child – Photos
A little girl was killed by a speeding vehicle while playing near her compound yesterday and her mother cried her heart out on learning the incident. According to an online user who shared the pictures of the dead kid and didn’t give location where it happened, the girl identified as Sandra died on the spot after being crushed by the vehicle.
The incident was reported to have caused tension in the area as the girl’s mother rushed out to see her child lying dead on the road. I know am suppose to sympathize with this lady but some how I do also accord a blame to her. I known she must have left this kid unguarded and be running around the road.
Well, may her soul rest in peace.
