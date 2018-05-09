Lady Divorces Her Illiterate Husband After He Sponsored Her Education To University Level — Nigeria Today

Lady Divorces Her Illiterate Husband After He Sponsored Her Education To University Level

A woman has divorced her husband after he sponsored her to school from Grade 9 to University level. When asked by the court why she was divorcing her husband ‘Vincent’, Maria Tembo said she was no longer interested in marrying someone who was not educated, adding that her friends were laughing at her because the […]

The post Lady Divorces Her Illiterate Husband After He Sponsored Her Education To University Level appeared first on Timeofgist.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

