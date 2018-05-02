Lady whose pant was removed by ”Pastor” reacts over trending suggestive photos — Nigeria Today

Lady whose pant was removed by ”Pastor” reacts over trending suggestive photos

Over the past few days, some pictures have been making the rounds on social media.

These photos show how a ”pastor” removed a lady’s panties and shaved her armpit during a purported church service.

The pictures have been heavily criticized by netizens who blasted the pastor for such embarrassing acts.

The lady involved in the suggestive situation has been identified as Ghanaian actress, Piesie Asamoah Gifty who has been forced to speak over the trending pictures.

According to her, this pictures are from a movie ‘Pastor Blinks’ and never happened in a church.

She took to Facebook to share,

It a movie not a church as some people are saying, pls stop spreading false news Am an actress and it my work to give a practical education to the world Actress maame fante once told me acting is also in a form of spreading the word of God Basically,acting is just the practical aspect of evangelism..

She continued,

Who knows?some church secretly might be going through if not same a similar situation And I strongly believe that every Christian who is having a similar experience, after watching the movie will come back to her/his senses. Instead of spreading false news to the world let help share the truth to save. The movie is already on the market go grab a copy thank you Movie title “Pastor Blinks” Production name”Phens Multimedia” Role in the movie: church secretary Picture below is some of the behind the scenes of vs 3&4 of “pastor blinks”.

