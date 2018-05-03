‘Lafarge Africa committed to health, safety of stakeholders’ — Nigeria Today

‘Lafarge Africa committed to health, safety of stakeholders’

Lafarge Africa Plc has stated that it remains committed to health and safety standards in its factories and that of its value-chain partners.

Indeed, the building solutions provider to this end, recently conducted two Safety Awareness training programs for over 70 employees of Brains & Hammers Limited and TEC Engineering Company (Nigeria) Limited, both in Kano.

According to the firm, the health and safety training programmes are part of a broader commitment Lafarge Africa makes with its partners and customers to enable them to improve the safety standards and practices on their sites.

Speaking about the sessions, Graeme Bride, Director for Health & Safety at Lafarge Africa Plc in a statement made available to The Guardian, said:

“Lafarge is committed to positively impacting the construction industry in Nigeria and we are always willing to share our rich and global experience in Health and Safety with our customers and partners. Our goal is ultimately to conduct our business with zero harm to people and create a healthy and safe environment for our clients and employees.”



Brains & Hammers Limited is involved in the construction sector in Kano state and is currently building over fifteen thousand units of shops and offices across a land mass of about 1,370 meters by 1063 meters. On the other hand, TEC Engineering Company (Nigeria) Limited TEC- is currently building a fly over project in Kano (5km) and culverts, roads and bridges in Adamawa (2km).

In acknowledging the impact of the training, participants from both Brains & Hammers Limited and TEC Engineering Company (Nigeria) Limited expressed appreciation for the programs and noted it to be a welcome development and an added value they have received from partnering with Lafarge.

