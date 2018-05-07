Lagos begins N6b compensation payment - The Nation Newspaper — Nigeria Today

Lagos begins N6b compensation payment – The Nation Newspaper
Lagos begins N6b compensation payment
The Lagos State government has begun the payment of compensation to owners of properties that gave way for Right of Way (RoW) for the various construction works across the state. Over N6 billion has been earmarked for the payment, which is being …
Demolitions: LASG identifies, 2000 affected property owners for compensation, asks for valid documents
