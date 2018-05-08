Lagos Begins Payment Of N11.8bn Compensation To Property Owners — Nigeria Today

Lagos Begins Payment Of N11.8bn Compensation To Property Owners

LEADERSHIP

Lagos State Government on Tuesday said it has commenced payment of over N11.8billion as compensation to owners of properties demolished to give way for construction of roads, flyovers, ramps and other critical infrastructural projects across the State. Special Adviser to the Governor on Lands Bureau, Mrs. Yetunde Onabule who disclosed this at the annual Ministerial […]

