Lagos Lawyer Was Planning To Travel Abroad Before Killing Husband — Nigeria Today

Lagos Lawyer Was Planning To Travel Abroad Before Killing Husband
Udeme Odibi, A 47-year-old Lagos-based lawyer, who reportedly killed her husband and severed his penis, was supposed to travel abroad a day before the crime was allegedly committed, Saturday PUNCH has learnt. The lawyer had originally planned to travel and had her luggage packed in preparation for that, but reportedly decided to shelve the plan. […]
The post Lagos Lawyer Was Planning To Travel Abroad Before Killing Husband appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.
