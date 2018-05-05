Lagos needs world class entertainment centres – Nwasike — Nigeria Today

Lagos needs world class entertainment centres – Nwasike

Oba of Shangisha, Jamiu, Ajibola Adetola; Onikosi of Ikosi-land, Oba Samuel Alamu Oloyede; a former Director General of Centre for Management Development (CMD), Dr. Joseph Maiyaki, and Justice of Appeal Court, Ugochukwu Ogakwu, were some of the dignitaries who graced the commissioning of the multi-million naira Funplex Event Centre, Lagos.

An evening of fun and glamour, the five-star facility hosted over 250 guests from all walks of life to sumptuous foods, drinks and music.

Maiyaki praised Allied Thrust and Systems Limited (ATSL) for erecting the facility for public benefit considering the financial and intellectual investment that has gone into it.

Other dignitaries at the event include Dr. Obiora Obiagwu, Deputy Director, Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE); Mr. Andrew Enahoro, Head, Legal & PR, Promasidor Nigeria Limited; Engr. Tony Nwosu of Suntrust Oil & Gas Company Nigeria Limited and Prince Dennis Nwoko of Home Craft Limited.

The Managing Director of Allied Thrust and Systems Limited (owners of Funplex Event Centre), Mr. Emeka Nwasike, in his address, noted that the launch of the event centre was a dream come true.

He added that “This feat is borne out of our love for hospitality and our desire to be a strong contender and pacesetter in the industry. Already, you can see that Funplex resort is a one-stop-shop for fun and entertainment. Our goal is to provide Nigerians with an event centre that can cater for corporate and social needs”.

