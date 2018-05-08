Lagos To Arraign Danish Citizen In Court Over Murder Of Wife, Daughter — Nigeria Today

Lagos To Arraign Danish Citizen In Court Over Murder Of Wife, Daughter

LEADERSHIP

The Lagos State Department of Public Prosecution (DPP) on Tuesday recommended the trial of Danish citizen, Peter Nielsen, who was accused of killing his wife Zainab, and his three-year-old daughter, Petra for murder before the state high court. This recommendation was contained in a legal advice send to Chief Magistrate, Mrs. Kikelomo Ayeye, of Yaba […]

