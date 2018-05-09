Lagos To Complete Largest Rice Mill In Sub Saharan Africa Early 2019 — Nigeria Today

Lagos To Complete Largest Rice Mill In Sub Saharan Africa Early 2019

…Revs Up New Mile 12 Market, Agbowa Timberville Sawmill, Others The Lagos State Government on Wednesday said all hands are on deck to complete the largest rice mill in Sub-Saharan Africa currently ongoing in Imota Local Council Development Area of the State within the first quarter of 2019. Apart from ensuring availability of rice in the market, the mill which is of 32 metric tons per hour production capacity, is projected to facilitate the creation of over 200,000 jobs across the agricultural value chain, while it will also bring about the cultivation of 32,000 hectares of farm land to produce rice paddy, equating to an estimated 130million Kg of processed rice per year (an equivalent of 2.

