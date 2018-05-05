LAGOS, UYO AND ENUGU CELEBRATE FRIENDSHIP PARTY — Nigeria Today

LAGOS, UYO AND ENUGU CELEBRATE FRIENDSHIP PARTY

Lagos, Uyo and Enugu cities recently hosted another edition of the “33” Export Friendship Party. As expected, it was a great experience as the number one beer known for celebrating and strengthening the bond and values of true friendship saw a massive turnout as the people of Lagos, Uyo and Enugu attended the event en masse.

The friendship party was an all-round wonderful experience as guests were treated to all kinds of engaging activities, beautiful music, and a warm ambience that gave everyone presents that feeling of belonging.

“33” Export Lager Beer is a premium quality beer which prides itself in celebrating real friendship with the yearly celebration which takes place in different cities across the Nigeria.

The friendship party which saw different engaging games like Jenga and Connect Four, left consumers in amazement as consumers who participated won amazing gifts for themselves during the party experience.

Talented comedians and DJs like DJ Kentalky, DJ Real, MC Shakara, and Bash, also graced the party by thrilling the consumers with their hit tracks and rib cracking jokes giving the audience a total package of fun, life sharing memories and overwhelming laughter.

Epe, Uyo and Enugu residents were electrified with the friendship party as celebrating the values of friendship and sharing experiences with one another holds a great importance in their hearts and minds. This feeling of delight was written all over the attendees on this beautiful night.

