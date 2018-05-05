 Lam hat-trick sinks scrappy Lions - Sport24 — Nigeria Today
Lam hat-trick sinks scrappy Lions – Sport24

Posted on May 5, 2018


Sport24

Lam hat-trick sinks scrappy Lions
Sport24
Cape Town – Ben Lam led the way with a hat-trick of tries as the Hurricanes secured a deserved 28-19 victory over the Lions in Wellington on Saturday. In a fast-paced and entertaining encounter, the Hurricanes were full value for their win and although
