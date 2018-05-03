 LASU speaks on 2018/2019 admission process — Nigeria Today
LASU speaks on 2018/2019 admission process

Posted on May 3, 2018 in Education | 0 comments

The Lagos State University (LASU) says it has not commenced the admission process for the 2018/2019 academic session. The university’s spokesman, Mr Adekoya Martins, confirmed this to the News Agency of Nigeria on Wednesday in Lagos. Martins advised prospective students and concerned individuals to disregard notices advertising the commencement of its admission process, especially, on […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

