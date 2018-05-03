Latest IDC report shows decrease in global tablet shipments in 2018 — Nigeria Today

Latest IDC report shows decrease in global tablet shipments in 2018
According to the International Data Corporation, numbers for global tablet shipments have decreased. Shipments reached 31.7 million whereas 35.8 million units were shipped during the same quarter last year.
