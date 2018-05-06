 Lauretta Onochie lists Buhari’s govt. ‘priority projects ‘ — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Lauretta Onochie lists Buhari’s govt. ‘priority projects ‘

Posted on May 6, 2018 in News | 0 comments

Mrs Lauretta Onochie, President Muhammadu Buhari’s social media aide has listed some of the priority projects of the Buhari administration across the six geo-political zones of Nigeria.

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Some of these projects according to Onochie are not only roads under construction or renovation.

The post Lauretta Onochie lists Buhari’s govt. ‘priority projects ‘ appeared first on Vanguard News.

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.