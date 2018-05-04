Lawmakers vote against giving Fathers Paternity Leave — Nigeria Today

Lawmakers vote against giving Fathers Paternity Leave

The House of Representatives voted to have a bill granting male workers in the country paternity leave thrown out, The Cable reports.

The bill, if passed, would have given fathers in both the private and public sector the option to take paternity leave.

During its second reading on Thursday, Edward Pwajok, a lawmaker from Plateau State argued for the bill, stating that a father’s share poof parenting has increased. He said:

As father’s share of parenting is on the increase, they experience similar challenges with women, such as their jobs and family duties clashing. Making provision for maternity leave without provision for maternity leave is discriminatory against men.

Another lawmaker Nkem Uzoma-Abonta from Abia State, also said he was for the bill.

Most of the lawmakers, however, described it as unnecessary, with Kingsley Chinda from Rivers stating that it should be thrown out. He said:

What is the spirit behind the labour law? I think that this bill should be thrown out.

