Lawyer sues Oxford University over wrong dictionary definitions - The Punch — Nigeria Today

Lawyer sues Oxford University over wrong dictionary definitions – The Punch
|
The Punch
|
Lawyer sues Oxford University over wrong dictionary definitions
The Punch
Oladimeji Ramon. A legal practitioner, Ogedi Ogu, has filed a N10m lawsuit against Oxford University Press, publisher of Oxford Dictionary, over an alleged wrongful definition of the words “mortgagee'' and “mortgagor” in the dictionary. The first …
Nigerian sues Oxford University over wrong dictionary definition
Nigerian lawyer sues Oxford University over wrong dictionary definition
Learn how to make money online. Click here
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!