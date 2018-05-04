LCCI announces rack centre winner of local content in ICT — Nigeria Today

LCCI announces rack centre winner of local content in ICT

The Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry, (LCCIi)., Nigeria’s oldest and largest Chamber in Nigeria has announced Rack Centre, Africa’s Premium Tier III certified Data Centre as the winner of its local content in ICT, as it “honours excellence in this year’s commerce and industry awards”.

Mr Muda Yusuf, Director General of LCCI explaining the rationale for the awards which is in its fifth edition said “the objective is to recognise, celebrate and promote private and public institutions that have exhibited the core values of best business practises, business sustainability and have positively impacted the society.’’

The Chamber said the award to Rack Centre and other winners was “an outcome of painstaking selection process from numerous entries received for the award category and backed by feedback from industry’s market intelligence’’.

Dr Vincent Nwani, Director, Advocacy & Enterprise Development, LCCI, said “Rack Centre has made sustained and dedicated commitment to the Nigerian’s economy by its huge investment in data centre and network connectivity thereby saving the Nigerian’s economy millions of foreign exchange on an annual basis, and providing the much needed employment for the youth while also enhancing data security and reliability for corporations across the African continent.’’

