Leaked Sex Tape: I Will Be In Pursuit For Justice – Teairra Mari — Nigeria Today

Leaked Sex Tape: I Will Be In Pursuit For Justice – Teairra Mari

Posted on May 9, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments

American singer Teairra mari has finally to the sextape she appeared in leaked online by her ex lover, says she is a victim of revenge porn. Taking to Instagram, the R&B songstress confirmed that her account was “compromised” with the leak of sexually-explicit visuals earlier today. “Recently, my social media was compromised by someone who […]

