LeBron carries Cleveland again, shocking Toronto in Game 1 overtime thriller - The Guardian — Nigeria Today

LeBron carries Cleveland again, shocking Toronto in Game 1 overtime thriller – The Guardian
|
The Guardian
|
LeBron carries Cleveland again, shocking Toronto in Game 1 overtime thriller
The Guardian
LeBron James had 26 points, 13 assists and 11 rebounds, JR Smith scored 20 points and the Cleveland Cavaliers beat the Toronto Raptors 113-112 in overtime on Tuesday night to win Game 1 of their second-round playoff series. Kyle Korver scored 19 points …
Raptors squander chance as LeBron James, Cavs steal Game 1 in overtime
NBA Playoffs: Cavs Come Back to Beat Raptors in Overtime
Raptors fade in the clutch as Cavaliers take Game 1 in OT
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!