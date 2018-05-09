Lecturer Publicly Flogs Polytechnic Student Inside The Class (Video) — Nigeria Today

Lecturer Publicly Flogs Polytechnic Student Inside The Class (Video)

A student of a Nigerian polytechnic has been seen on camera being flogged by his own lecturer inside the class.

A video has shown the moment a Nigerian polytechnic student was publicly flogged inside the class by his own lecturer.

The shocking video was reportedly taken at the Moshood Abiola Polytechnic, MAPOLY in Ogun state. The young man was reportedly embarrassed while everyone watched.

Local reports show that the student was flogged after he refused to leave the class when the lecturer ordered him to leave for noisemaking.

The apparently furious lecturer charged at him and lashed at his back with a cane.

Watch the video below:-

Video Credit: Instablog9ja

