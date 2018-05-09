 Lecturer Publicly Flogs Polytechnic Student Inside The Class (Video) — Nigeria Today
Lecturer Publicly Flogs Polytechnic Student Inside The Class (Video)

Posted on May 9, 2018 in News | 0 comments

A student of a Nigerian polytechnic has been seen on camera being flogged by his own lecturer inside the class.

The shocking video was reportedly taken at the Moshood Abiola Polytechnic, MAPOLY in Ogun state. The young man was reportedly embarrassed while everyone watched.

Local reports show that the student was flogged after he refused to leave the class when the lecturer ordered him to leave for noisemaking.

The apparently furious lecturer charged at him and lashed at his back with a cane.

Watch the video below:-

Instagram Photo

Video Credit: Instablog9ja

