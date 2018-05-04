Leicester City Owners Give Manager Claude Puel The Dreaded Vote Of Confidence — Nigeria Today

Leicester City Owners Give Manager Claude Puel The Dreaded Vote Of Confidence

Leicester City’s owners flew into the training ground today, to meet with the team and the manager, and they offered Claude Puel their full backing.

The helicopter containing Chairman Vichai Shrivadhanaprabbha and his son and vice chairman Aiyawatt was seen arriving in time for them to watch this morning’s training session. After that, we’ve been told the duo met with Puel and told him he has their full support going forward.

Claude Puel has come under increasing pressure and a media spotlight questioning his future; the team has taken one point from the last 12 available, and lost 5-0 at Crystal Palace last weekend.

But Leicester’s Thai owners have decided to stick with him in charge, and they’ve now communicated that directly to the Frenchman.

Puel was assured of the”full support” of Leicester’s owners in a statement which evoked memories of Claudio Ranieri’s demise a year ago. In February last year Ranieri was given public backing and then sacked two weeks later, and Puel is also facing a huge battle to convince the board he can take the club forward.

“It’s not just about me, I think it is a support for all the people in the club, with confidence, with all people working for [Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha, the owner],’ said Puel. “He gave his support because our last games were not enough in the quality. We have to make amends about this. We understand the situation. We have to push together.

“The message from the owner is clear. We need to finish strong, to respect the club, the owners, the fans. It is not a surprise for me. We had discussions to finish the season and prepare next season.” Leicester face West Ham at home on Saturday aiming to secure a top-ten finish, before finishing the campaign with games against Arsenal (h) and Tottenham Hotspur (a). Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha said: “We, as a club, owe it to you, our fans, to respond positively to the disappointment of last weekend’s result. The best way to achieve this is to come together, to support our team, support our manager and to create the kind of atmosphere that has made King Power Stadium our fortress.’

The post Leicester City Owners Give Manager Claude Puel The Dreaded Vote Of Confidence appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

