Leopard Dines On Three Year Old, Leaves Only Skull Behind — Nigeria Today

Leopard Dines On Three Year Old, Leaves Only Skull Behind
A leopard in Uganda, killed and ate, Elisha Nabugyere, the three-year-old son of a female ranger, Doreen Ayera working in the popular Queen Elizabeth National Park. Ugandan officials are actively searching for the leopard A nanny was looking after the boy at the unfenced staff quarters of a safari lodge in the park when he […]
