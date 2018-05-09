”Let’s Collaborate” – American Singer, Sean Kingston Begs Wizkid — Nigeria Today

”Let’s Collaborate” – American Singer, Sean Kingston Begs Wizkid

American singer “Sean Kingston” took to Wizkid instagram comment section to beg him for a collaboration. Sean Kingston commented on wizkid latest instagram post and begged him to work with him. Sean Kingston Wrote: Let’s work mi Bredda!!!!! However, wizkid is yet to reply him. Here Are Things You Need To Know About Sean Kingston […]

