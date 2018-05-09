”Let’s Collaborate” – American Singer, Sean Kingston Begs Wizkid — Nigeria Today

”Let’s Collaborate” – American Singer, Sean Kingston Begs Wizkid
American singer “Sean Kingston” took to Wizkid instagram comment section to beg him for a collaboration. Sean Kingston commented on wizkid latest instagram post and begged him to work with him. Sean Kingston Wrote: Let’s work mi Bredda!!!!! However, wizkid is yet to reply him. Here Are Things You Need To Know About Sean Kingston […]
The post ”Let’s Collaborate” – American Singer, Sean Kingston Begs Wizkid appeared first on Ngyab.
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!