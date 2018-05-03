LG equips Ibadan hospital with air conditioners — Nigeria Today

LG equips Ibadan hospital with air conditioners

By Chioma Obinna

In a move to improve treatment at the Adeoyo Maternity Teaching Hospital Ibadan, Oyo State, LG Electronics has equipped the hospital wards with units of air conditioners and mosquito nets.

Speaking during a visit to the hospital and formal hand over of various types of air conditioners, the Head of Corporate Marketing, LG Electronics West Africa Operations, Mr. Hari Elluru explained that the gesture was aimed at ensuring that the health institution meets its mission of providing Nigerians with excellent health care services.

Elluru said the donation was also in line with their Corporate Social Responsibility, CSR, which also includes enhancing health care delivery services in Nigeria.

He said: “We believe that the air conditioner units, as well as the other items we are donating will improve the service delivery in the hospital and provide the enabling environment for the medical personnel.”

The Regional Branch Manager, Ibadan, who represented Fouani Nigeria Limited at the occasion, Mr. Jad Atwi, said: “The most recent activities include; donation of air conditioning units and treated mosquito nets to Braithwaite Memorial Specialist Hospital Port Harcourt, Rivers State, Kuje General Hospital Abuja and Murtala Mohammed Specialist Hospital Kano.

Earlier, the Chief Medical Director, Adeoyo Maternity Teaching Hospital, Dr, Adeyanju Olusoji said: “Adeoyo Hospital prides itself as one of the best in Ibadan when it comes to health care delivery service which is evident in the number of patients that visit the hospital on a daily basis.”

Responding on behalf of the Management of the hospital, representative of the Chairman, Oyo State Hospital Management Board, Dr. Oni Lawrence said: “We are proud to be the recipients of these items which will go a long way to help address some of the challenges we face here. We appreciate LG Electronics’ generosity and goodwill to our hospital; this for us, clearly demonstrates the company’s commitment to the health sector. Let me assure you that all the items donated here today will be put to good use.”

