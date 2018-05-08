LG’s great 2018 UHD TVs get even better with the arrival of Google Assistant — Nigeria Today

LG’s great 2018 UHD TVs get even better with the arrival of Google Assistant
Google Assistant is now available on LG’s 2018 Ultra HD TV lineup, bringing voice control for the TV and letting you control your smart home from the comfort of your living room couch.
The post LG’s great 2018 UHD TVs get even better with the arrival of Google Assistant appeared first on Digital Trends.
Learn how to make money online. Click here
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!