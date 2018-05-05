 Lights, Camera, Action! See First Photos from The Headies Awards 2018 — Nigeria Today
Lights, Camera, Action! See First Photos from The Headies Awards 2018

Posted on May 5, 2018

The 12th Headies Awards Ceremony is taking place today at the Eko Convention Centre, Victoria Island Lagos. For this special edition which has been tagged the C.A.R.E Edition, the organisers have come together to celebrate music from the July 2016 to December 2017 calendar year.

Following all the glitter, glamour and highly entertaining performances, the mood is set for a phenomenal night.

See the first photos of the fabulous guests:

Lilly Afe

Osas Ighodaro Ajibade

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu

Tobi Bakre

Marvis Nkpornwi

PRAIZ

Ayo Makun

Kris Asimonye Ugboma

Ubi Franklin

Photo Credit: Instagram

