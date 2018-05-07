Like Nigeria, Saudi King Salman Orders Whistleblower Policy — Nigeria Today

Like Nigeria, Saudi King Salman Orders Whistleblower Policy
Saudi Arabia’s King Salman has ordered protection for employees who report financial and administrative corruption, Al Arabiya TV reported, as part of an effort to combat graft that saw dozens of royals and top businessmen detained in 2017. Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud is seen during the 29th Arab Summit in Dhahran, […]
The post Like Nigeria, Saudi King Salman Orders Whistleblower Policy appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.
Learn how to make money online. Click here
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!