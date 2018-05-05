Linda Ikeji Set To Launch Online TV Channel In May — Nigeria Today

Linda Ikeji Set To Launch Online TV Channel In May
Celebrity blogger, Linda Ikeji will soon launch her online streaming service titled Linda Ikeji TV. In a post she shared on her instagram, the media mogul said she wanted her new online TV channel to be to Africa, what Netflix, the world’s largest online content streaming service with 125 million subscribers and 11 billion dollars […]
The post Linda Ikeji Set To Launch Online TV Channel In May appeared first on Leadership Newspaper.
Learn how to make money online. Click here
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Leadership Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!