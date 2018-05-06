Lionel Messi pressured referee in tunnel at half-time of Clasico -- Sergio Ramos - ESPN — Nigeria Today

Lionel Messi pressured referee in tunnel at half-time of Clasico — Sergio Ramos – ESPN
Lionel Messi pressured referee in tunnel at half-time of Clasico — Sergio Ramos
Sergio Ramos believes Clasico referee Alejandro Jose Hernandez Hernandez gave in to pressure put on him by Lionel Messi as Barcelona and Real Madrid played out a thrilling 2-2 draw on Sunday. Hernandez Hernandez angered Camp Nou supporters in a fiery …
Messi 'put pressure on referee' in Clasico: Ramos
Ramos accuses Messi of putting pressure on referee
Barcelona star Lionel Messi unleashed foul-mouthed tirade at 's***' Clasico referee
