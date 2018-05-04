 Listen to Celine Dion’s Powerful “Deadpool 2” Soundtrack “Ashes” on BN — Nigeria Today
Listen to Celine Dion’s Powerful “Deadpool 2” Soundtrack “Ashes” on BN

Posted on May 4, 2018 in Music | 0 comments

Listen to Celine Dion's Powerful "Deadpool 2" Soundtrack "Ashes" on BN | BellaNaijaCanadian vocal powerhouse Celine Dion has released a new song titled “Ashes” as one of the official soundtracks of superhero movie “Deadpool 2.”

The movie will be available in theatres, but we get a little bit of Deadpool himself in the official video of the song.

The video sees our hero in heels doing an interpretative dance as Celine Dion sings.

See the video below:

